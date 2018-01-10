Qatar Airways launches global sales promotion

Karachi

Pakistan–Qatar Airways is delighted to announce its first global sales campaign of the year, the popular‘Global Travel Boutique,’offering passengers amazing discounts across all of the award-winning airline’s cabin classes.

The Global Travel Boutique is back with an exclusive selection of savings and offers to memorable places around the world in Economy, Business Class and First Class. The promotion will also providepassengers with the opportunity to win fantastic prizes, including up to one million Qmiles from Qatar Airways Privilege Club, as well asmany more discounts from Qatar Duty Free (QDF) and amazing prizes from Qatar Airways Holidays.

Passengers are invited to plan their next trip with Qatar Airways and take advantage of 40 per centdiscounts on fares, as well as the airline’s special ‘Companion Offer’ in Business and First Class. Families with children can also enjoy special discounts with a kids special offer.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Ehab Amin, said: “We are delighted to usher in 2018 with our Global Travel Boutiquepromotion, our first sales campaign of the year. This promotion follows the success of last year’s Global Travel Boutique campaign, offering our passengers tremendous discounts on fares across all cabin classes. This promotion is a wonderful way to start to 2018, and we invite all of our passengers to take advantage of the exciting discounts and prizes on offer.”—PR