Qatar affirms only way to solve Libyan crisis is to support government of national accord

Doha

The State of Qatar confirmed that the only way to solve the Libyan crisis is to support the Government of National Accord and commit to implementing the Skhirat Agreement, Security Council resolutions, and the results of the Berlin Conference. This came in a statement by the State of Qatar, delivered by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation in Libya, which was held Wednesday via video conferencing.

The Foreign Minister said that more than a year ago, the Libyan capital, Tripoli, was the scene of unlawful militia attacks, which targeted innocent Libyan civilians and the internationally recognized legitimate government, and committed serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, including attacks on health care facilities, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when a missile strike targeted a hospital equipped to treat COVID- 19 patients in Tripoli.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs indicated that the landmines laid by those militias resulted in dozens of Libyan victims, not to mention the continued systematic extrajudicial killings, pointing out that the international community also recently witnessed mass graves in areas that were controlled by illegal militias. He said that the State of Qatar reiterated its condemnation of these dangerous and illegal practices and warned against supporting a certain party against another. He added that it has become clear that the only way to solve the Libyan crisis is to support the Government of National Accord and commit to implementing the Skhirat agreement, Security Council resolutions, and the results of the Berlin conference. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani pointed out that the UN Security Council unanimously approved the Skhirat Agreement, which recognized the Government of National Accord as the only legitimate executive authority in Libya.

Unfortunately, some countries initially supported this agreement, but they did not respect it later after they supported and enabled opposing factions against the government.

This is how we got to where we are now he said. His Excellency stressed that if the international community is serious about resolving this situation, then any agreed political solution based on dialogue and understanding must include a clear and effective international mechanism to hold countries that do not abide by these agreements to account. He added that the international community should not only hold some factions accountable for the status quo in Libya but should also hold countries accountable for violations of international law. Unfortunately, we have seen systematic violations against the government of national accord while the international community has remained silent.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani stressed the need to return to negotiations and national dialogue and complete the transitional period. We call for a solution that preserves the sovereignty and unity of Libya and fulfills the aspirations of the Libyan people a solution that leads to building the state that the Libyans seek and deserve, away from narrow interests, personal aspirations, malignant agendas, and unlawful external interference.

The international community and the United Nations must work sincerely to provide the support necessary to achieve this goal.—PR