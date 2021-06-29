Qatar affirms determination to prevent scourge of terrorism

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The State of Qatar reiterated condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, wherever it is committed, and whatever its justifications may be, affirming its determination to continue working as an effective international partner to prevent the heinous scourge of terrorism.

This came in a pre-recorded speech delivered on Monday by HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani at the opening session of the Second United Nations High-level Conference of Heads of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of Member States, as part of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Week.

HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said, “Preventing and countering terrorism are areas that require the highest degree of international coordination and cooperation.

In that regard, the United Nations plays a central role in revitalizing multilateral cooperation, as represented by convening this high-level conference.

We look forward to this conference contribution in building on and developing the outcome of the First Conference in 2018 and the Virtual Week of last year.”

“To ensure the effectiveness of our joint efforts to counter terrorism and violent extremism, we must work on addressing the root causes of terrorism and to support programs and activities in integrated areas such as education, youth employment and countering extremist discourse.

Nevertheless, such steps are not enough as the terrorist threat is a complex and evolving threat, and terrorists continue to exploit technological tools and international and emerging conditions, such as the coronavirus pan further their activities and attacks,” he added. HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani noted, “In this context, the State of Qatar took the initiative and inaugurated in last December the International Hub on Behavioral Insights to Counter Terrorism as a program office of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) in Doha, funded by the State of Qatar.

We look forward to the International Hub becoming a resource center at the international level and to contribute to the collection and exchange of experiences and research.”

“Work is also being done in the State of Qatar to harness the field of sports to counter terrorism through the International Center for Sport Security,” he explained.