Qatar achieving progress despite blockade: Envoy

Observer Report

Islamabad

Ambassador Saqr Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri of Qatar to Pakistan has reviewed progress his country achieved during the past one year of siege.

In a statement he said, the State of Qatar has succeeded in opening new air routes and has launched several agreements to open sea lines with many Arab and international ports. Among the important ones is Karachi and its major role that it will play with Hamad air port.

The State of Qatar has taken necessary steps to support the industrial sector by opening more than 95 factories to support self-sufficiency in food and dairy products. It is expected that by the end of this year the local dairy products will cover 90% of the market requirement. Measures were also taken for several food security related projects.

The preparedness of the State of Qatar for hosting the World Cup is in full swing and all its related projects will be completed according to its schedule.

The Ambassador said that more than 30 international companies had opened their offices in Doha during last year and export of LNG to China has increased in addition to signing of agreements with number of countries.

He noted that the blockade imposed on the State of Qatar had negative impact on the social relations among interlinked Gulf families that are linked by bonds of brotherhood, history and blood. Large number of families were affected by the blockade.

“We hoped that the Gulf people would not be thrown into a political conflict and problems would be soon resolved

In this regard, the State of Qatar continues to believe in dialogue to solve this crisis without any dictates or preconditions and with respect to the sovereignty of States.

It also continues to support the mediation initiative taken by His Highness Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah AlAhmad AlJaber AlSabah.”