A local court on Monday granted bail to nine accused in a case pertaining to the death of six members of a family, including five children, at a government-owned guesthouse in Karachi in Feb.

The court approved the bail of the accused against a surety bond of Rs1 million each after an agreement with the complainant who pardoned them in the name of Allah Almighty.

The suspects included chief engineer of the Pakistan Public Works Department Nadeem Akhtar Shaikh, supervisor Mehram Ali Barohi, assistant executive engineer Zakir Hussain, controller guesthouse Sikandar Hayat, contractor Sanobar Khan, receptionist Abdul Hameed, sweeper Perwez Bhatti, and two others. The victim family had come to Karachi from Pishin and stayed at the Qasr-e-Naz.

Initially, it was suspected that they had died from food poisoning but later the investigation into the tragic incident revealed that they had died from poisoning from a commercial-grade toxic fumigant, aluminium phosphide.

The DIG Police South had pointed out the poisonous fumigation as the cause of their death.

DIG South Sharjeel Kharal in a media briefing on police investigation of the case said that the ill-fated family left Quetta on Feb 21 and reached Karachi 9:30 in night. They took a meal in Khuzdar during their travel.

In Qasr-e-Naz they brought food from outside eateries. Faisal, the head of family, found his wife ailing at 2:00 AM in night and shifted her to hospital, the DIG said in briefing.—INP