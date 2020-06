Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh has said that special persons are a gift of God and strict action will be taken against those who treat them inhumanely and the individuals who are found involved in such heinous incidents do not deserve any concessions. Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said this while talking to media at the residence of Mohsin Safi Khatri, a mentally handicapped youth in Thatta on Saturday.