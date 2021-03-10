Qasim Suri tests positive for Covid-19

The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The deputy speaker, in a tweet, wrote that his Covid-19 test came out positive.

The speaker said that he suffered from a mild fever, accompanied by a headache, for the last two or three days.

Suri asked people to pray for him and also urged the masses to take the third wave of the pandemic seriously. “Make sure your elders get the coronavirus vaccine,” he added.