Qasim Suri resigns as NA Deputy Speaker

By
Web Desk
-
34
Qasim Suri

Islamabad: Qasim Suri on Saturday tendered his resignation as the deputy speaker of the national assembly, saying his resignation from the national assembly was a sign of the PTI’s vision, its glorious legacy and its commitment to democracy.

Qasim Suri shared a copy of his resignation on Twitter and said, “we will never compromise on Pakistan’s sovereignty and integrity.”

Suri had been functioning as the acting speaker following the resignation of Asad Qaiser. Following his decision of April 3, in which he rejected the no-trust motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan calling the resolution “unconstitutional” and contrary to Article 5 of the constitution of Pakitan, faced severe criticism and was facing a no-trust motion against himself as well.

However, today, before the session of the national assembly took place to decide the fate of Qasim Suri as the deputy speaker, he tendered his resignation.

 

Previous articleRicketts family consortium pulls Chelsea bid
Next articlePelicans, Hawks complete NBA post-season line ups

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR