Qasim stars as Pakistan Shaheens beat Zimbabwe Select

Pakistan Shaheens’ hopes of winning the one-day series against Zimbabwe Select remain alive as Qasim Akram’s blistering fifty helped the tourists register five-run win, via DLS method, on Sunday in Harare. The hosts still lead the six-match series by 2-1. Saim Ayub and Mohammad Hurraira took an aggressive approach when chasing a target of 279 runs. They scored numerous boundaries during the powerplay.

However, Zimbabwe’s Tendai Chatara, who had troubled the Pakistani openers in the previous two matches, once again provided a breakthrough. Saim was caught and bowled by Chatara, ending his innings at 27. Victor Nyauchi also dismissed Hurraira for 19, in the following over.

With Pakistan facing pressure once again, Omair Bin Yousuf and Haseebullah formed a partnership of 60 runs, effectively managing the required run-rate. Wellington Masakadza, known for his ability to take wickets in the middle overs, showcased his skills by breaking the partnership. He removed Yousuf from the crease after he had scored 29 runs.

Despite Yousuf’s departure, Haseebullah appeared to be on track to reach his fifty. However, Masakadza had different plans and captured his second wicket by having the left-handed batsman caught behind on 49.

It was an ideal situation for skipper Hussain Talat to step up and take responsibility. However, he could only manage 10 runs, before being dismissed by Chatara. Kamran Ghulam who started positively, also fell victim to Chatara shortly, as he was caught behind by Clive Madande for 27.

With Pakistan reeling at 169-6, Qasim Akram coming in at eight in the batting-order, provided much needed impetus and started putting the pressure back on Zimbabwe bowlers.

The all-rounder stitched a 67-run partnership with Mubasir Khan to take Pakistan close to the target. Wessly Madhevere struck gold when he re-moved Mubasir for 30, with the Shaheens still need-ing 43 runs to win.

Qasim continued to strive hard as wickets continued to fall at the other end. He brought up his fifty in just 31 balls to keep Pakistan on track for chase.—APP