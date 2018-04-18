Qasim Noon chairs NA body despite tendering resignation

Islamabad

Resignation of another Member of the National Assembly (MNA) defecting to Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, was received by the NA Secretariat Tuesday as three others quitting their seats are yet to confirm their signatures on their resignation letters. A National Assembly spokesman stated in a press release that Noon’s resignation had been received by the Assembly Secretariat. However, he chaired a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Rules and Privileges as chairman.

The spokesman stated that chairing any such meeting, claiming perks and privileges or participating in the House proceedings after resignation, was in violation of the Rules of Business. Meanwhile, NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has once again invited three other MNAs to his office for verification of signatures on their resignation letters. The members, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, Tahir Bashir Cheema and Makhdoomzada Basit Bokhari, had tendered their resignation after they had quit Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to form an alliance for South Punjab province.

As per requirement of the rules and procedure of the National Assembly, any member, who submits his or her resignation letter, has to appear before the Speaker for verification of his or her signatures. Since, the three members had sent their resignations to the National Assembly Secretariat, their appearance before the Speaker was mandatory.—APP