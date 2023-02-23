Qasim Ali Shah draws online flak after securing post of Chairman Alhamra Arts Council

LAHORE – Qasim Ali Shah remained in the news since he rubbed shoulders with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leaders and criticised PTI chairman Imran Khan.

As the self-acclaimed motivational speaker sparked controversy with his unusual criticism, PTI users and trolls have a field day on social media as they raised questions after Shah made it to Alhamra Arts Council.

Shah, who runs his channel on YouTube, shared his picture from his new office as he thanked Almighty to get the new role.

As the famous trainer took to social media to update fans, his post triggered reactions, with trolls calling him out for his selling his loyalty, and doing in contrast of what he preached in years.

Social media reactions:

This is the price of his speech! *Qasim Ali Shah got his prize as being appointed Chairman of Lahore Art Council for 3 years#آئی_ایم_خان_اریسٹ_می@TeamiPians pic.twitter.com/AgOIK9K9EJ — Mohammad Hayat ⁱᴾⁱᵃⁿ (@mofarooka) February 22, 2023

Qasim Ali Shah is new chairman of Alhumra Art council 😭 https://t.co/rD4pjNFYWz pic.twitter.com/iXyfUfp8X8 — John (@johngill882) February 22, 2023

Read all the comments on Qasim Ali Shah's tweet.Not even one of the twelve thousand people has said the blessed word.Khan's fans and opponents have taken the class in different ways.Curse this chairmanship.⁦🙏🏽⁩ — Asma BiBi (@iamasma_55) February 23, 2023

When an unqualified person gets a position he never deserves to be in, he misspells the name of the institution(alhumra)😁.That person is extremely hypocritical, who knows he's wrong but still insists he's right.A practical example of the curtain on the intellect.#Qasim_Ali_Shah pic.twitter.com/STzPLkrQ4B — Hamza Jameel (@Hamza_x10) February 22, 2023

نوجوانوں کو اتنے عرصے "کسی کے آگے جھکنا نہیں ہے،اپنا ضمیر نہیں بیچنا،مقصد پر کمپرومائز نہیں کرنا" کے لیکچر دے دے کر اپنے ویوز بڑھوا کر یہ نقلی موٹیویشنل سپیکر آج خود ہی ایکسپوز ہو گیا #Qasim_Ali_Shah pic.twitter.com/xMP0BxOEIu — Suliman Shah (The Zalmis💛) (@Suliman_Kaptan) February 22, 2023

Earlier, PTI activists and social media users targeted Qasim Ali Shah Foundation and bombarded it with poor ratings on Google play, to vent out anger on his comments.