Qasim Ali Shah draws online flak after securing post of Chairman Alhamra Arts Council

By
Junaid Usman
-
0

LAHORE – Qasim Ali Shah remained in the news since he rubbed shoulders with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leaders and criticised PTI chairman Imran Khan.

As the self-acclaimed motivational speaker sparked controversy with his unusual criticism, PTI users and trolls have a field day on social media as they raised questions after Shah made it to Alhamra Arts Council.

Shah, who runs his channel on YouTube, shared his picture from his new office as he thanked Almighty to get the new role.

As the famous trainer took to social media to update fans, his post triggered reactions, with trolls calling him out for his selling his loyalty, and doing in contrast of what he preached in years.

Social media reactions:

Earlier, PTI activists and social media users targeted Qasim Ali Shah Foundation and bombarded it with poor ratings on Google play, to vent out anger on his comments.

