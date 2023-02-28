Qasim Ali Shah becomes shortest serving chairman in Alhamra Arts Council after quick removal

LAHORE – Pakistani educationist and motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah could not continue as Chairman Board of Governors of Lahore Arts Council as his appointment was landed in Lahore High Court.

The social media sensation hold the position for a period of mere 11 days as his appointment was challenged in Lahore High Court.

In the petition, the complainant maintained that Shah was awarded by the caretaker government for being a critic of PTI chief, who is up in arms against coalition government members. He further added that the person for the post should be from the arts, and culture filed, and merit was sidelined in the appointment.

Meanwhile, supporters of the former ruling PTI and critics are having a field day, trolling about his removal from the coveted post.

Social media reactions:

Qasim Shah remained in the news since he rubbed shoulders with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leaders and criticised PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier, the corporate trainer shared his picture from his new office as he thanked Almighty to get the new role.

PTI activists and social media users targeted Qasim Ali Shah Foundation and bombarded it with poor ratings on Google play, to vent out anger on his comments.

Qasim Ali Shah draws online flak after securing post of Chairman Alhamra Arts Council

