Qasim Ali Shah becomes shortest serving chairman in Alhamra Arts Council after quick removal

LAHORE – Pakistani educationist and motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah could not continue as Chairman Board of Governors of Lahore Arts Council as his appointment was landed in Lahore High Court.

The social media sensation hold the position for a period of mere 11 days as his appointment was challenged in Lahore High Court.

In the petition, the complainant maintained that Shah was awarded by the caretaker government for being a critic of PTI chief, who is up in arms against coalition government members. He further added that the person for the post should be from the arts, and culture filed, and merit was sidelined in the appointment.

Meanwhile, supporters of the former ruling PTI and critics are having a field day, trolling about his removal from the coveted post.

Social media reactions:

قاسم شاہ کو یہ عہدہ نہیں لینا چاہیے تھا۔ pic.twitter.com/2ULIi0fkcp — Khawar Ghumman (@Ghummans) February 28, 2023

#qasimalishah HOW i will motivate myself to failure ! listen to him in his own words #Qasim_Ali_Shah

قاسم علی شاہ pic.twitter.com/egrvyG9kaz — 🇵🇰 خان (@Markhor_47_) February 28, 2023

بریکنگ نیوز۔

لاہور ہائیکورٹ نے قاسم علی شاہ کو چئیرمین الحمراء آرٹس کونسل کے چیئرمین شپ سے ہٹا دیا اور پُرانا بورڈز آف گورنرز بحال کردیا۔ pic.twitter.com/0brGNb04lF — Ans Hafeez (@PakForeverIA) February 28, 2023

Qasim Ali Shah’s condition right now: pic.twitter.com/2rLBSesU43 — MM (@Mixedmoods1) February 28, 2023

Qasim Shah remained in the news since he rubbed shoulders with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leaders and criticised PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier, the corporate trainer shared his picture from his new office as he thanked Almighty to get the new role.

PTI activists and social media users targeted Qasim Ali Shah Foundation and bombarded it with poor ratings on Google play, to vent out anger on his comments.