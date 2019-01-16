Qaseeda Burda Shareef instead music on PIA flights: Malik

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Operating Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik on Wednesday directed to stop playing soft music during flights.

The music will be replaced by Qaseeda Burda Shareef (an ode of praise for the Prophet Muhammad PBUH).

Earlier this year, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan directed the PIA chairman to devise a comprehensive business plan to overcome losses. Chairing a high-level meeting on PIA reforms back then, the prime minister had said the government wanted to make national flag carrier a profit-generating and independent airline.

PIA officials had informed PM Khan that PIA’s total losses amounted to Rs. 414.3bn. They relayed to the meeting that PIA is facing a deficit of 500 million rupees on seven international routes in addition to loss incurred on domestic routes. Officials also told the meeting that 194 PIA staffers, including seven captains, 73 members of the cabin crew and other officials were sent home during an ongoing drive against employees appointed on bogus educational certificates.

Share on: WhatsApp