Qasar-e-Bahbood for women vocational training

The Punjab government has taken number of steps for women empowerment to improve their social, economic, political and legal strength.

The government established Qasar-e-Behbood at a cost of Rs 130 million in the different cities and classes to provide vocational skill to women in six different trades.

Qasar-e-Bahbood Manager Khalida Rafique said here on Thursday that the Punjab government is taking number of steps for imparting training to women in different trades.

They are being trained in computer, cooking, English language, fine arts and fashion designing, beautician and dress making courses. —APP

Related