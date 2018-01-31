Qarshi partners with ExD to implement SAP

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Qarshi, leader in natural medicine and healthy consumer products nationally with international footprint chooses ExD–a Platinum Partner of SAP to implement SAP S4/HANA for the automation of its Financials, Supply Chain, Manufacturing and Human Capital Processes. The contract signing ceremony was held at the Qarshi Office and was attended by Sajjad Syed, CEO ExD and Iqbal Ahmed Qarshi, Chairman Qarshi Group.

As per the agreement, ExD will implement SAP at multiple entities of the Qarshi Group including Qarshi Industries, Qarshi Research International, Qarshi Brands SMC (Pvt) Ltd, with plans to further roll out across all major business domains of the group.

The event was aptly titled ‘Moving to the Next Orbit’ symbolizing the beginning of a New Era of technology, automation and optimization for one of the most prestigious brands in the country.

The project is expected to be completed in 10 months. The project being ExD’s 10th major win in the FMCG and Pharma sectors alone makes them stand out as Champions of the Industry, further proving their inherent strength and ability to cater to the ever evolving needs of this dynamic industry in Pakistan and the region.