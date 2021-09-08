Qari Fasihuddin who declared dead by Ghani’s govt appointed Afghan army chief by Taliban

KABUL – The Taliban on Tuesday officially announced their interim government structure, naming Mohammad Hasan Akhund as prime minister and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as deputy PM.

Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid during a press conference announced the names of interim cabinet members.

He announced that Qari Fasihuddin, an influential leader of the group, has been appointed as commander of the Afghanistan army.

The appointment of Fasihuddin was shocking to most as for them the Taliban leader had been killed during an airstrike in Wardoj district in 2019 as it had been announced by former president Ashraf Ghani’s government.

Qari Fasihuddin, popularly known as the Conqueror of the North, is the first Taliban leader in the history to enter Bazarak, the provincial capital of Panjshir, which was taken over last week.

He played a key role to take control of the northern part of Afghanistan.

Qari Fasihuddin is a Tajik and hails from Badakhshan province of the country. He is considered one of the most charismatic leaders and is the first Tajik to get place in military commission in Taliban history, as the group is dominated by Pashtuns.

Last week, reports had emerged that Fasihuddin was killed by Ahmed Massoud-led fighters in Panjshir. But, all reports were proved wrong when the Taliban appointed his as new army chief of Afghanistan.

