Qandeel Baloch case: Mufti Qavi sent on physical remand for another week

MULTAN : Mufti Abdul Qavi, who is under trial in the Qandeel Baloch murder case, was presented in the court of judicial magistrate today as his 13-day judicial remand completed.

After both sides presented their arguments, the judge sent Qavi on physical remand for seven days. The next hearing of the case is on November 20.

The police also submitted the charge-sheet against Qavi to the prosecutor today, following which the challan will be submitted to the judge in case no changes are needed in it.

Qavi has already spent around two weeks in police custody following which he was sent to jail on judicial remand.

Qavi was also taken through a polygraph test at Punjab Forensic Science Authority (PFSA) in Lahore earlier, which went on for over five hours. However, PFSA officials said the accused was not cooperative during the lie-detection test.

Sources said Qavi also pleaded PSFA officials not to make him take the test as he recently underwent an angiography.

