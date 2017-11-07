Qandeel Baloch case: Another six-day judicial remand of Mufti Qavi approved

MULTAN : A Multan court on Tuesday approved another six-day judicial remand of Mufti Abdul Qavi considering him a suspect in Qandeel Baloch murder case.

Mufti Qavi appeared before the court today where the court strictly directed police to prepare challan. According to details, he was presented in the court of judicial magistrate Pervez Khan where police told that the respective challan hasn’t been prepared yet.

Police requested the court to extend judicial remand of Mufti Qavi so that his challan can be completed. The magistrate scolded the officer in charge and warned police to prepare Qavi’s challan by next hearing.

Qavi’s lawyer told that his client had nothing to do with Qandeel’s murder, adding that police is keen to delay the challan despite knowing this. He claimed that the police are conspiring against Qavi. He went to plead the Chief Justice of Supreme Court to take notice.

The court has delayed any further hearings till November 13. Qavi was transferred to central jail again till further ado.

Qavi s confessions during remand

It should be recalled that Qavi had admitted before the police that he had ties with both the persons who drove the murder suspects and the owner of the house where the Qandeel lived.

Qandeel was shot allegedly strangled on July 16, 2016, by her own brother Waseem who later on claimed that his sister had brought shame to their family. The prime suspects Waseem, Haq Nawaz and Basit were indicted in Dec 2016. They were pleaded not guilty.

Originally published by NNI