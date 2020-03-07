Qalandars thrash Gladiators

OBSERVER REPORT

LAHORE Lahore Qalandars cruised to an eight-wicket against Quetta Gladiators in their Pakistan Super League 2020 fixture at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday. The Qalandars, who were chasing an easy target of 99 runs set by the Gladiators, finished at 100-2 with 49 balls remaining.Defending champions Gladiators’ had earlier finished with a dismal score of 98-9 after their batting order collapsed before Qalandars’ fiery bowling. Samit Patel alone dismissed four of the Gladiators’ batsmen, including skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.