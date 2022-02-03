Qalandars secure 29 run win over Zalmi

Fakhar Zaman and bowlers joined hands to help Lahore Qalandars defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs in match number nine to push their team to the second spot in the ongoing Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) points table.

The Qalandars had set a 200-run target for Peshawar after Wahab Riaz opted to bowl first against Lahore. Early in the Peshawar innings, Lahore skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi set the tone for his team by dismissing Zalmi opener Hazratullah Zazai for zero in the third ball of the innings.

The loss of the early wicket put Zalmi on the backfoot and regular wickets by Lahore never allowed Peshawar to take control of the game.