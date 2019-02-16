Qalandars’ pacer Rahat Ali sets eyes on World Cup berth

Dubai

Lahore Qalandars’ fast bowler Rahat Ali has set eyes on a berth in World Cup after a good start in the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Rahat, who got a four-for in Qalandars’ opening game against Islamabad United told media in Dubai that he aims to finish among top bowlers in the PSL.

“I came to the PSL with this target in my mind to give my best and get selectors’ nod for the World Cup,” Rahat said.

“I will try my best to perform well in the tournament and finish among the top bowlers.”

Replying to a question, he said he doesn’t underestimate any batsman and considers every batsman facing him as a top batter as it gets him going and the thought doesn’t allow him to take it for granted.

“I don’t have any particular batsman in my mind. I bowl to every batsman considering him a top batsman so that I remain motivated to get maximum wickets. In this format it is important to get wickets to win matches,” the Qalandars’ pacer said.

Speaking about his side’s chances, the 30-year-old said that Lahore Qalandars is a very good side this time and the team will not let down its fans.

He added the team has learned from mistakes and will produce better results this time. “It’s a long season and I’m sure Qalandars will give better results this time. Although we lost the first game but we have learned our lessons and will be an improved side in matches to come,” he said.

Rahat termed the PSL a great platform for Pakistan cricket and a forum to help cricket industry. “Pakistan Super League is helping our cricket grow, it is important to have matches in Pakistan,” he said.—Agencies

