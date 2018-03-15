Qalandars outplay Gladiators by 17 runs

Observer Report

Sharjah

A tournament-best 94-run innings by opener Fakhar Zaman helped Lahore Qalandars defeat Quetta Gladiators by 17 runs in the 26th fixture of the Pakistan Super League in Sharjah on Wednesday.

The hard-hitting southpaw’s blistering 50-ball knock was a major reason the Qalandars registered their third victory on the trot and now have a genuine chance of avoiding the bottom of the points table.

Lahore Qalandars amassed 186/4 but Quetta Gladiators failed to reach the target and could only score 169 in the 20 overs here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday night. This was the second highest total of the tournament, after 188-3 scored by Karachi Kings against Multan Sultans at Dubai on March 10.