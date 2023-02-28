The defending Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Lahore Qalandars secured a huge win over Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium to go top of the PSL 8 points table.

Their 110-run win sets them up nicely heading into the final stages of the competition where they are almost guaranteed a place following their second win in successive nights.

PSL 8 points table after Qalandars beat United:

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Lahore Qalandars 5 4 1 0 8 1.470 2. Multan Sultans 6 4 2 0 8 0.844 3. Islamabad United 5 3 2 0 6 -0.334 4. Karachi Kings 6 2 4 0 4 0.862 5. Peshawar Zalmi 5 2 3 0 4 -1.332 6. Quetta Gladiators 5 1 4 0 2 -1.977

Glossary

M: The number of matches played.

W: The number of matches won.

L: The number of matches lost.

T: The number of matches tied.

N/R: The number of matches abandoned.

PT: Number of points awarded.

NRR: Net Run Rate

Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie

PSL season 8 will take another break tonight before the action resumes in Pindi with an important fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings.