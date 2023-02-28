The defending Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Lahore Qalandars secured a huge win over Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium to go top of the PSL 8 points table.
Their 110-run win sets them up nicely heading into the final stages of the competition where they are almost guaranteed a place following their second win in successive nights.
PSL 8 points table after Qalandars beat United:
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|1. Lahore Qalandars
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|1.470
|2. Multan Sultans
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0.844
|3. Islamabad United
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|-0.334
|4. Karachi Kings
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0.862
|5. Peshawar Zalmi
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-1.332
|6. Quetta Gladiators
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|-1.977
Glossary
- M: The number of matches played.
- W: The number of matches won.
- L: The number of matches lost.
- T: The number of matches tied.
- N/R: The number of matches abandoned.
- PT: Number of points awarded.
- NRR: Net Run Rate
- Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie
PSL season 8 will take another break tonight before the action resumes in Pindi with an important fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings.