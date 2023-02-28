The defending Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Lahore Qalandars secured a huge win over Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium to go top of the PSL 8 points table.

Their 110-run win sets them up nicely heading into the final stages of the competition where they are almost guaranteed a place following their second win in successive nights.

PSL 8 points table after Qalandars beat United:

TeamsMWLN/RPTNRR
1. Lahore Qalandars54108 1.470
2. Multan Sultans64208 0.844
3. Islamabad United53206-0.334
4. Karachi Kings62404 0.862
5. Peshawar Zalmi52304-1.332
6. Quetta Gladiators51402-1.977

Glossary

  • M: The number of matches played.
  • W: The number of matches won.
  • L: The number of matches lost.
  • T: The number of matches tied.
  • N/R: The number of matches abandoned.
  • PT: Number of points awarded.
  • NRR: Net Run Rate
  • Points are awarded to teams based on their results in the league’s matches. In the group stage of the PSL, teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a no-result or tie

PSL season 8 will take another break tonight before the action resumes in Pindi with an important fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR