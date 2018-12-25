Qaiser urges citizens to follow principles of Quaid

Staff Reporter

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has stressed on citizens to follow the principles of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in order to make Pakistan a prosperous and progressive country. In his message on the 142nd birth Anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said that Quaid-i-Azam was a great leader of 20th century and was the symbol of unity for the Muslim Ummah.

The Speaker said that history fails to offer any other parallel to what the Quaid-i-Azam achieved. He quoted the renowned historian Stanley Wolpert, who has paid a rich tribute to the Quaid. Stanley said, “Few individuals significantly alter the course of history, fewer still modify the map of the world. Hardly anyone can be credited with creating a nation-state. Muhammad Ali Jinnah did all three.”

Furthermore, the Speaker remarked that nature endowed Quaid-i-Azam with exceptional qualities of leadership, integrity, determination and indomitable will which enable him to defy the mighty hostile forces that had joined hands to deprive the Muslims of the Sub-continent of their political rights and liberties. Quaid’s exemplary courage, statesmanship, lofty vision and dedication to the cause of Muslims of South Asia made it possible for us to be citizens of a free, independent and sovereign Islamic state.

Qasim Khan Suri, Deputy Speaker National Assembly stated that the great Quaid was a true democrat and upholder of equality and social justice. He was a staunch believer in the values of honesty, truthfulness and sublime human values.

