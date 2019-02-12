Qaiser, Suri and Zardari condole death of mother of Mandviwalla

Islamabad

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have condoled the sad demise of mother of Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla. In their separate condolence messages to Deputy Chairman Senate on Tuesday, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of his mother. They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to Saleem Mandviwalla and other members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile, President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has condoled with the Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala over his mother’s death. Asif Zardari in a condolence message expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of mother of Saleem Mandiviwala.—APP

