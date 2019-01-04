Qaiser applauds immigrants’ role in progress, Development of country

Staff Reporter

Asad Qaiser Speaker, National Assembly has said that the overseas Pakistani immigrants are real Ambassadors and precious assets of the country as well as their contributions for the development and progress of the country are commendable. Aaccording to the message received from the UK (Manchester), he expressed these views while addressing ceremony of Pakistani Immigrants at Manchester on Thursday. Members European Parliament Mr. Sajjad Karim and Mr. Wajid Khan, Deputy Mayor Manchester Abid Latif Chohan High Sheriff of Greater Manchester Dr. Robina Shah and large number of Pakistani expatriates residing in Manchester were present on the occasion.

Speaker said that Pakistan and Britain enjoyed historic friendly relations and Pakistan wanted to expand existing relation through enhanced Parliamentary and economic cooperation. He appreciated the role of UK in promotion of democracy and strengthening democratic institutions in Pakistan. He stressed the need for regular interaction between the parliamentarians of both the countries. He said that parliamentarians of Pakistan and UK could play pivotal role in consolidating existing relations.

Eulogizing generous donations in Diamer Bhasha Dams fund by the overseas Pakistani, he said that Pakistan was facing scarcity of water at present and being an agricultural country needed to build water reservoirs on urgent basis. He appealed to Pakistani expatriate to actively take part in fund raising for Diamer Bhasha Dams.

The Speaker said that large numbers of Pakistanis are serving in Manchester and other parts of UK and was sending remittances to Pakistan which is highly valuable for the progress of the country. While appreciating the services of overseas Pakistanis in the progress of the country, the Speaker said that current government is fully aware of their issues and was taking necessary steps on priority basis to resolve them. He further said that government is introducing business-friendly policies in the country. He urged the Overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country and to take benefits from numerous investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The Speaker said that like members European Union Parliament Wajid Khan, Sajjad Karim and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, there were number of Pakistanis playing effective role in the politics of Britain. Moreover, there were large number of Pakistani immigrants in UK who are contributing in education, health, economic and other sectors. He expressed the confidence that regular interaction at government level between two countries will help in promoting harmony and strengthening bilateral relations. On this occasion, Pakistanis community in England expressed the full confidence on the policies of current government and assured their full support for the development of the country.

