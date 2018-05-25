Qaim Ali Shah to inaugurate Sachal Sarmast urs

Former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah will inaugurate the 197th annual Urs celebrations of Sufi Saint Sachal Sarmast starting on 14th of Ramadan.

Ministers, MNAs and MPAs would also be invited at different events. This was decided at a meeting presided over by Chairman of Sachal Yadgar Committee and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javed Ali Jagirani at Daraza Sharif on Thursday. The meeting finalised arrangements for the Urs celebrations.

The DC Khairpur told the meeting that the Mehfil-e-Sama Hall would be provided with maximum facilities—APP

