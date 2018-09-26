Qadri vows to challenge LHC’s verdict in SC

LAHORE : Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chief, Dr Tahirul Qadri on Wednesday announced to challenge Lahore High Court’s verdict regarding Model Town in the Apex Court.

Qadri while reacting to the decision of LHC, said that justice needs to be served in Model Town Tragedy.

He said those who planted Model town carnage, where not summoned in the court, then how justice can be delivered?

He said that the whole world saw the brutality of the police in model town on June 17, 2014.

Earlier today, Lahore High Court (LHC) turned down the plea seeking summoning of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Shehbaz Sharif and others in a case pertaining to Model Town carnage.

While announcing the reserved verdict, the court threw out ex-Inspector General of Punjab (IG) Mushtaq Sukhera’s exemption plea and directed him to appear for the hearings.

Lahore High Court reserved verdict on June 27 regarding summoning of Nawaz Sharif and others ni model town case, which would be announced today.

On September 19, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri reached Lahore from Istanbul.

Talking to media soon after landing at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Dr Tahirul Qadri reiterated his demand for justice for the victims of Model Town tragedy.

He said that Imran Khan supported us in raising the issue to Model Town tragedy and hoped that he would keep his promise. Dr Tahirul Qadri termed Model Town incident as the first test for Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Expressing his grief and sorrow over the demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the PAT chief also offered prayers for the departed soul. Tahirul Qadri said that he has already expressed his condolence with the Sharif family.

On June 17, 2014, Punjab police went to remove the barriers placed outside Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Dr Tahirul Qadri’s residence and Minhajul Quran International (MQI) Secretariat in Model Town.

The workers of MQI resisted the move which led to a deadly clash leaving 14 workers dead and dozens injured.

Share on: WhatsApp