Qadri ‘suspicious character’ of national politics: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE : Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday termed Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahir-ul-Qadri as ‘suspicious character’ for national politics.

In a statement, leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said that the PAT protest against Model Town incident is being staged to spread anarchy and chaos in the metropolis.

On the other hand, PAT, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are all set to stage a sit-in against PML-N government on Mall Road in Lahore today.

The minister said the government would ensure law and order.

Punjab government has announced that the educational institutions located at and in the vicinity of Mall road will remain closed.

Orignally published by INP