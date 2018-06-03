Qadri predicts imprisonment sentence for Nawaz

LAHORE : Chairman Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri predicted imprisonment sentences for prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“The prisons are waiting for Nawaz Sharif,” he said while speaking to media at Lahore Airport upon his return from Canada. “He will reach his logical conclusion very soon.”

“He (Nawaz Sharif) started making political speeches in reply to the questions of the accountability court.”

Qadri said the issues of the country will not be resolved with the arrest of Sharif family members.

“We also have to fight for justice for Model Town victims,” he said.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif’s slogan of respecting the sanctity of votes, he asked why the former prime minister is raising this demand when he has been disqualified by the Supreme Court.

He also called for accountability of former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif.

“A corrupt system was made for looting the country. Shahbaz Sharif and his accomplices should be held accountable,” Qadri said.

Qadri, expressing his view on the changes made on the nomination forms, said that it was based on the dishonesty of the parliamentary.

“This will be a real test of the institutions,” he said.