Qadri leaves for Canada

CHAIRMAN Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) Dr Tahirul Qadri, on Thursday, left for London from where he intends to go to Canada for medical check-up. While the government might have heaved a sigh of relief, his departure has apparently sent depressing signals to the opposition that was banking on him to stir up trouble ahead of general election.

There is no doubt that Qadri had proven capability of polluting political environment by indulging in politics of threats, protests and sit-ins that shook the national scene during the last few years. He first demonstrated his skills during PPP tenure and then together with PTI tried to create trouble for the PMN (N) government yet circumstances did not favour him. However, he always waited for an opportunity to create political unrest especially against incumbent government and returned to Pakistan from Canada on November 28, 2017 with claims to ‘kick out’ PML (N) governments at the Centre and in Punjab. Both Qadri and Sheikh Rasheed were banking upon the combined strength of the opposition to advance their designs and for this purpose they achieved some success by announcing start of agitation against the government. However, the show at Mall Road in Lahore miserably failed as Qadri and Sheikh Rasheed could not succeed in persuading PPP and PTI leadership to sit together and the sit-in ended up with utter frustration – Sheikh announcing resignation from the Assembly and persuading Imran Khan to make a similar announcement. However, setback the opposition received in Lahore and failure of Qadri to bridge differences between two major parties convinced him that he was pursuing a lost cause. As the opposition could not agree on a unanimous course of action and with the announcement of election schedule for Senate, the chances of success of politics of protests were quite dim. Mr Qadri therefore left in utter frustration for Canada to return at some appropriate time. The response that the opposition got makes it clear that people of Pakistan have totally rejected the politics of confrontation and they want decisions to be made at polling stations. This is a message that our politicians, who claim to be firm believer in democracy, should wholeheartedly accept and prepare for the elections this year.

Related