Qadri justifies increase in Hajj expenses

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Justifying the withdrawal subsidy on the Hajj the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri on Friday said only those people who have resources should perform Hajj.

“The Prime Minister and the Federal Cabinet felt that more than four billion rupees to be incurred on the subsidy on Hajj may be spent on building hospitals, Schools and other projects of the public welfares”. The Religious Affairs Minister told media persons in Peshawar adding Riyasat-e-Madina means creating a welfare state and ensuring people’s fundamental needs are met.” Riyasat-e-Madina (Madina-like state) doesn’t mean people will go to perform Hajj free” the minister said.

Categorically dispelling the impression of having difference with Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said he has no differences with the cabinet decisions adding he is a part of the cabinet and has to abide by its decisions. “If I had any difference with the Cabinet, I would not have been the part of the body”, he maintained.

As per the new policy, the Hajj expenses for southern areas will be Rs4, 26,000 which was Rs2,70,000 last year. Besides this Rs1,56,000 raise has been made in the Hajj expenses for people living in northern areas taking it to a total of Rs4,36,000 from Rs2,80,000.

Finance Ministry adopted stance that the economic situation does not allow to provide the subsidy while Religious Affairs Ministry maintained that Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has already ruled in favor of subsidy.

The minister said more than one hundred eighty-four thousand Pakistanis will go on Hajj this year. He said Hajj expenditures increase every year due to hike in prices. Qadri said performance of hajj was obligatory on those who can afford it and not on everybody.

The state Minister for parliamentary affairs Ali Mohammad Khan also told the parliament that 70 % of expenses incurred on the Hajj expenses go to the Saudi Hajj Ministry and Pakistani authorities have no control over those expenses.

