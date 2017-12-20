Qadri gives Shahbaz, Sanaullah Dec 31 deadline to resign

Lahore

Chief of Pakistan Awami Tehreek Dr. Tahir ul Qadri has given entire Punjab cabinet including Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah December 31 as deadline to resign. Addressing a convention here Qadri said that 14 people were killed in cold blood in Model Town over three years ago but it seems as if there is no one who could dispense justice to the bereaving families who lost their near and dear ones. The doors of justice remain closed for the justice seekers for the last three-and-half years. However, we would not tolerate justice being delayed any more, we have given the time frame today and will soon also announce future strategy. Qadri demanded former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, CM Shahbaz and law minister Rana Sanaullah to surrender themselves before law enforcement authorities.

The PAT leader said that in case his demands are not met he will announce his next course of action. “Enough is enough! Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shahbaz must resign. After this report, he stands condemned, and a condemned man cannot remain the chief minister of the largest province of Pakistan,” Zardari told reporters at a press conference alongside Qadri in Lahore. Saying that calling courts’ verdicts double standard constitutional sedition Qadri lashed out at ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif plastering accusation on the judiciary right outside the court and called it an act of contempt of court. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has also demanded the resignation of Shehbaz. In a tweet, he said that after the release of the Justice Ali Najafi commission report, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah should “immediately resign for [the] killing of Pakistani citizens.” In the joint press conference with Qadri, Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader Asif Ali Zardari has also demanded the resignation of CM Shahbaz.

The judicial commission report also known as Justice Baqir Najfi commission inquiry report was constituted on the killings of at least 14 people in police action against PAT workers during an ‘anti-encroachment operation’ on June 17, 2014. According to the report, police tried to cover up the facts regarding who gave orders to open fire on protesters. “It is shocking to note that everyone has deliberately but unsuccessfully tried to cover each other from possible adverse legal effects.”

The commission observed in its report: “The level of cooperation in digging out the truth is that no police official from top to bottom, whether actively participated in the operation or not, did utter a single word about the person under whose command the police resorted to firing upon the PAT workers.” —INP