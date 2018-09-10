Qadri demands enhancing Pakistan Hajj quota by 50,000

Islamabad

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Sunday asked Saudi government to increase Pakistan Hajj quota from 40,000 to 50,000 for Hajj 2019 and providing more facilities to Pakistani Umrah pilgrims.

Talking to Minister of Culture and Information of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Awwad Bin Saleh Al-Awwad, he demanded provision of land for establishing Pakistan Houses in Makkah Mukarma and Madina Munawwara to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims. Dr Awwad said Saudi government wanted to work with new Pakistani government. He expressed willingness to enhance Pakistan Hajj quota next year and assured providing more facilities to Umrah pilgrims.

Regarding Pakistani request of provision of land for establishing Pakistan Houses, he said the same would be presented before Saudi King Shah Salman for approval, said a press release issued here. Saudi minister said, both countries enjoy close brotherly relations. Saudi government would never left Pakistan alone during hour of need.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri thanked Saudi minister for visiting Pakistan. Both ministers also discussed the matters of mutual interest. Both agreed to enhance bilateral relations.—APP