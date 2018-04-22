Qadir Baloch replaces Zehri as PML-N Balochistan President

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif appointed Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch as the party’s acting president of Balochistan.

Baloch, who is the federal minister of States and Frontier Regions, will be replacing former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri.

Speaking at the meeting here, Shehbaz praised Zehri’s services and dedication for the party.

“We will strengthen PML-N Balochistan together. Under the leadership of our Quaid Nawaz Sharif, we have to work together for the strengthening of the party and I will personally visit Quetta soon,” Shehbaz added.

Orignally published by INP