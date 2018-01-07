Qadeer urges students to make Pakistan top country of world in science, technology

Zubair Qureshi

Founder of Pakistan’s nuclear programme and legendary scientist Dr AQ Khan has termed Pakistan an ideal place for dreamers who wish to realize their dreams with skills such as positive thinking and hard work. He said this while addressing as Chief Guest the 5th convocation of the Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University (STMU) here at the Jinnah Convention Saturday.

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chancellor STUMU, Dr Manzoor H Qazi, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Iqbal, , faculty members and a good number of students attended the convocation.

Dr Khan called upon the passing out students to contribute to society and the nation and use their talent in maximum way to make Pakistan among top countries of the world in medical science, technology and in short in all respects.

You are gifted with potential to meet any challenge. “I am very pleased to know that all the courses offered by Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University are accredited by the respective professional councils and recognized by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and the University is very successful in the implementation of the desired standards,” said Dr Khan.

He advised the students to abide by the oath they take at the historic turn of their lives. Let’s make a solemn pledge to struggle for making this country a welfare state where everyone is allowed to spend life of the basis of social justice and where everyone can live in peace honor”, he concluded.

Some 102 MBBS, 6 MSN, 37 nursing, 38 Post-RN Students, 19 medical technologists and 11 MBA graduates were awarded medals and degrees on the occasion.

Dr. Muhammad Faizan Khalid was awarded with ‘Dr M Amin Gold Medal’ for outstanding performance in 1st Prof (Part-1), Dr. Syed Ali Raza Gillani was awarded with ‘Dr. Syed Qamar Alam Gold Medal’, ‘Dr. Zaheer Ahmed Gold Medal’ and ‘Dr. Nazeer Ahmed Gold Medal’ for showing outstanding performance in 1st Prof (Part-2), 2nd Prof and 3rd Prof MBBS respectively, while ‘Dr. Syed Touqeer Ali Shah Gold Medal’ was awarded to Dr. Ayesha Hassan for her outstanding performance in Final Prof. MBBS.

A gold and one silver medal for MSN students were awarded to Sajjad Ahmed and Asia Nazir on achieving first and second positions respectively. Two students of MBA Hina Nisar and Maria Iram received Gold Medals for acquiring 1st position, while two silver medals were awarded to Sundas Khalid Khan and Iram Batool for acquiring 2nd position. One Gold and one silver medal for ASMT students were awarded to Umar Zaman and Rabia Bukhari on achieving first and second positions respectively. Certificates of distinctions were also awarded to high achievers of MBBS, BSN, PRN, MSN, ASMT and MBA. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Iqbal in his inaugural speech welcomed the guests and congratulated the graduates and their parents.