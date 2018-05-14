PZM rally shows solidarity with Pak Army

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar-

Eulogizing the role of Pakistan Army in defending the frontier of the motherland and thwarting all attempts of the enemies to destabilize Pakistan, the Pakistan Zindabad Movement (PZM) on Sunday expressed complete solidarity with the armed forces of the country.

“We stand by the valiant armed forces of the country and extend our unflinching support to our forces that have played vital role in the maintenance and restoration of lasting peace in the country”. The speakers said at a big public rally arranged by the Pakistan Zindabad Movement at Swabi.

Addressing the gathering here PZM district Noshehra President Aqlim Khattak, Major (Retired} Fazal Akram, Rehana Noor, Ibrahim Shah and others said that Pakistan Army rendered great sacrifices for the mother land and its role in defending the frontiers of the country and maintaining peace all over Pakistan was unmatched. They said that the Pakistan Army had rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terror and establishment of peace in the area.

The speakers said that 18 foreign intelligence agencies were making conspiracies against Pakistan but “we will not let them succeed in their black schemes against the country.” They said that Pakistan would become super power by 2030 therefore the foreign intelligence agencies were trying to weaken the country.

The speakers strongly criticized the leader of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) Manzoor Pashteen, who they said was following the western agenda to weaken Pakistan.

“We well not to allow anyone to defame Pakistan and Pakistan Army and would offer stiff resistance to the nefarious designs of those working against the country’s interest and the armed forces”. The speakers on the occasion vowed in reference to the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) adding those elements were advancing the agenda of the enemies of Pakistan. They said that the people were united to fail their conspiracies.

The speakers stressed that it was the responsibility of every citizen to sacrifice their lives for the sake of country and play role against those who worked on foreign agenda. The people attending the gathering carried placards inscribed with slogan in favor of Pakistan Army and chanted Pakistan Zindabad and Army Zindabad slogans.