Pyongyang crises & implications

Naveed Aman Khan

KOREAN peninsula was divided after World War-II and the communist North developed into a Stalinesque dictatorship. During the last three decades North Korea has been facing American and South Korean aggression. Japan in this conflict aired the situation. Such circumstances lead North Korea towards nuclear programme while for its survival. On one hand North Korea was paying attention towards nuclear program its citizens had been looking for bread. Eventually the entire North Korean nation suffered a lot. The nation paid heavy price but kept on moving ahead. After attaining nuclear deterrence North Korea went a step ahead by successfully testing hydrogen bomb many times more powerful than an atomic bomb that can be miniaturised and loaded on a long range missile. Pyongyang views America as its main adversary but also has rockets aimed for South Korea and Japan, where thousands of American troops are based. Attempts to negotiate aid for disarmament deals have repeatedly failed. The United Nations has implemented increasingly tough sanctions to little effect. China, the North’s only real ally, has also put economic and diplomatic pressure on it .

On the other hand America has threatened military force. This crisis has been brewing for years, but is at new level now. America is within reach of strike coupled with miniaturisation a game changer. America has been provocative throughout threatening the US Pacific territory of Guam and Japan. It reflects its potential military might. Tension is mounting around Korean peninsula because of US provocative attitude towards North Korea. Patience should be observed but America is ready to respond militarily. Never has the rhetoric exchanged been more incendiary and personal. It is true that North Korean chemical and biological weapons are notice able and important , underscoring that Pyongyang has invested heavily in a variety of weapons of mass destruction . South Korea has warned of the danger of North Korean electro-magnetic pulse attack that could cripple country’s electrical grid and critical infrastructure. So while attention focuses on Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme and the long-range missiles capable of delivering a nuclear warhead, how much do we know about these other secretive WMD programmes? North Korea makes no secret of its nuclear weapons ambitions. In marked contrast, it does not admit of having chemical or biological weapons. It has signed a treaty banning biological weapons, but it has not acceded to the equivalent agreement banning chemical weapons.

America and South Korea believe that, in fact, North Korea does have significant chemical weapons programme, with stockpiles of munitions containing nerve, choking and blister agents such as phosgene, hydrogen cyanide, mustard, and sarine. North Korea has huge artillery and rocket force capable of delivering such munitions, though it remains unclear if it is able to produce chemical warheads that would survive the stresses of a flight on a ballistic missile. Much less is known about North Korea’s activities in the biological weapons field. North is well-able to produce and weaponise pathogens like anthrax, botulism and typhus, but it is far from clear if these programmes have gone beyond . In essence, this would involve the detonation of a small nuclear device in the atmosphere you would not even need a nuclear missile, a balloon could be released from a cargo ship which results in a massive power-surge that damages and disables electrical circuitry over a huge area. Crippled infrastructure that might not be repairable for months could lead to death, chaos and lawlessness on a vast scale. Electromagnetic pulse generated by a high-altitude nuclear explosion is one of a small number of threats that can hold society at risk of catastrophic consequences.

World powers differ on the likelihood of such an attack emanating from North Korea, whatever the threats. Of course, in the Korean context there is already a nuclear threat and to the extent that an electromagnetic pulse attack involves the detonation of a nuclear device. would Pyongyang be risking catastrophic reprisal and potentially the end of the regime?. It is extremely important to know. All these fears underscore the problem of dealing with Pyongyang. There is tension between keeping the international community united behind UN sanctions resolutions and applying the scale of pressure that the Trump Administration wants and which it believes can only come from China. In the meantime, North Korea’s programmes advance. It’s recent test may well have been a hydrogen bomb, marking a significant advance in the North’s capabilities. And all the while, the danger of a test going wrong of debris landing on Japan or Guam or of miscalculation grows and with that the threat of crisis turning into conflict.

Any threat will be met with a massive military response . American fire and fury would bring another catastrophe . Is there a diplomatic solution? Or is the crisis heading to an inevitable war? One certainly hopes not. It is difficult to imagine any conflict breaking out since the risk of escalation to all out war would be very likely in these highly charged times. US is signalling strongly that North Koreans should do nothing that might risk a conflict. All out war would be catastrophic in terms of life loss besides economy . It might potentially involve the use of nuclear weapons first time since closing stages of Second World War which could set a terrifying new precedent in international affairs. However, the big question is if there was conflict, what might China do? Would it effectively intervene as it did in the 1950s to ensure the survival of the North Korean regime or would it remain on the sidelines? What makes the current crisis more serious is that Washington is now making rapid headway towards a capability to threaten the continental Pyongyang with a nuclear armed missile.

— The writer is political analyst based in Islamabad.