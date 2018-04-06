PWU protest for acceptance of demands

Staff Reporter

Badin

Municipal Committee’s People’s Workers Union (PWU) Badin staged protest demonstration in front of Badin Press Club for acceptance of their demands. The protest led by union president, Anwer Mallah, Gen. Secretary, Jetho, Faqeero Gujrati, Mushtaque Punjabi, Chaman and others which was participated by huge number of men, women and children.

They also paid sit -in for several hours. While talking with journalists representatives of union said they were demanding scholarship for children, son quota, audit of their service books, due promotions and service structure but officials were not accepting their legitimate demands. They said they would continue their protest and strike till acceptance of demands.