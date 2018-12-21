PWPA extends support to BMP in FPCCI elections

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Waste Products Association (PWPA) has announced unconditional support the Businessmen Panel Pakistan in the forthcoming elections term 2019 of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). The decision and announced after the meeting of the Businessmen Panel delegation comprised of various members including Zakaria Usman, Saquib Fayyaz Maggon, Shoukat Ahmed, Khurram Saeed under leadership of former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain. The meeting was attended by office bearers of the Pakistan waste products association including Chairman Abdul Hafeez Muhammad, Senior Vice Chairman Arshad Riaz Fazil, Vice Chairman Mian Mehmood Ahmed, Imran Naseem and Muhammad Aslam. Leaders of PWPA said that we appreciate the nominations of presidential candidate.

Share on: WhatsApp