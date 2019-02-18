PWMA delegation meets Finance Minister

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Delegation of Pakistan Weaving Mills Association along with its chairman Yousuf Yaqoob meet the Federal Minister of Finance Asad Umar & Federal Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar. During the meeting Senior Vice Chairman Tahir Roomi, Senior Founder Member Irfan Moten, Faraz Pervaiz, Danish Jawed and Haseeb Ahmed Polani of Pakistan Weaving Mills Association were also present in the meeting. During the meeting issues related to the weaving industry discussed in detail.

In the meeting Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umer given assurance that after Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa we will reduce the price of Imported Gas RLNG from 13.5 MMBTU to 6.5 MMBTU for Sindh. In the meeting the issue of Installation of ZERO-RATED Electric Meter at any Rental Place were also discussed on which Federal Minister for Finance Mr. Asad Umer & Federal Minister For Revenue Hamad Azhar gave full assurance to the delegation.

Be clear that Imported Gas RLNG at price of 6.5MMBTU for Sindh Industries will be important progress. On the other hand relating Tax Matters the delegation meet the Prime Minister’s advisor for Tax & Economic Affairs Ashfaq Tola in which they discussed the issues of Installation of SSGC & Electric Meter at any Rental Place, Sales Tax, Yarn Import and other important issues.

Share on: WhatsApp