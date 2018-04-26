PWDD launches project to promote women safety

Staff Reporter

Punjab Women Development Department (PWDD) in collaboration with UN Women has launched its pilot project in Lahore with a two-day capacity enhancement training for stakeholders at National Highways and Motorway Police Training College.

This training session under the pilot project is aimed at providing women with safe public places/facilities in Punjab, so as to make them more accessible, ‘safe’ and ‘harassment-free’.

During the capacity building session, officials from Women Development department and representatives from UN Women apprised the participants about the training session saying, “Women Development Department Punjab in collaboration with UN Women Pakistan has launched this project to enhance the capacity of Punjab based stakeholders on gender equality.

We aim to train 120 representatives from police, transport and other related departments of Punjab Government.”

“The trainings are aimed at strengthening the capacity of the concerned officials to ensure promotion of gender equality and women’s empowerment agenda committed as enshrined in the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and Universal Declaration on Human Rights (UDHR).”

The project initially has been launched in Lahore, to conduct women’s safety audit in public transport to assess women’s perceptions of safety as well as actual safety, and increase their participation in local decision-making.

It is pertinent to mention here that one training session, each with the concerned stakeholders (Punjab Railway Police, Transport Department and Govt of Punjab) will be held in Lahore on 26-27 April, 2-3 May, 8th May and finally on 9th May.