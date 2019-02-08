PWD urged for steps to control population

Punjab Finance Minister Jawan Bakhat Hashim has asked the Population Welfare Department to focus on steps to control population instead of new appointment in the department, besides jointly working with health department for effective delivery on health projects.

Chairing the 5th meeting of Standing Committee on Finance in Chief Minister Secretariat here on Friday, Jawan Bakhat Hashim also instructed the Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) to forget about the hiring of unnecessary human resource and suggested that utilize the private sector infrastructure after evolving basic structure of the projects and provide chance to them to complete these projects.

He further instructed a clear policy for daily wagers and appointment of contract employees on need basis. Additionally, he also instructed to get sponsors on the events organized by the different departments and expanding to other districts of Punjab as well in order to include these districts to in the development process.

The Provincial Minister approved the hiring unavoidable staff for timely completion of the ongoing projects. However, he instructed that the departments should avoid unnecessary hiring. The minister also asked the finance department to constitute a committee for making policy on daily wagers appointments in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal stressed the need of outsourcing of the sports festivals.

He said inclusion of the private sector was also part of PITB agenda so that it should be ensure. He said delay in e-payments will create problems for the businesses.

The meeting was presented 27 agenda out of which majority were related with the new hiring in the province.—INP

