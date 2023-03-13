PWD reviews family planning drugs supply

A consultative meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Country Engagement Working Group was organised by Punjab Population Welfare Department. In the consultation meeting, the issues regarding usage of contraceptive methods, role of media in public awareness about family planning services, monitoring and performance evaluation of the department were considered.

Advertisement

Secretary Population Welfare Azad Jammu Kashmir Attaullah Ata, Director General Population Welfare Saman Rai, Additional Secretary Population Punjab Dr. Naila, Director General Population KPK, representatives of Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir and UNFPA were also present. The representatives shared the steps and details to be taken with respect to family planning. The participants agreed on spreading awareness regarding population and others related issues.

The meeting emphasized on the use of digital technology to promote family planning services. Director General Population Welfare reiterated her commitment to improve the efficiency of the departments by implementing the decisions taken in the consultation meeting. Speaking to the participants, she said that after the devolution of power to the provinces, the CEWG forum was established to address the lack of coordination between the Population Program Wing and the provinces. The Country Engagement Working Group was established in 2016 in collaboration with UNFPA. A total of 27 meetings have been held so far. She further said that the main objective of this program is to evaluate the implementation of integrated family planning program. Today, the 28th meeting of this series has discussed ensuring the supply of medicines related to family planning, she concluded.