Pvt hospitals, colleges and schools will not be allowed to exploit people: Buzdar

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that giving best facilities and relief to the people is our basic responsibility of the government and the PTI government has directed to set up task forces to improve facilities provided to the common man in private hospitals, medical colleges and private schools to provide relief to the people.

He was talking to various delegations in the CM Office. He listened to the problems of the people on the occasion and issue orders to resolve them. He said private hospitals, private colleges and schools will not be allowed to exploit the people and task forces will present a report on facilities, teaching faculty, admission policy, fee structure and other matters of private hospital, colleges and schools. He said necessary further decisions will be taken in the light of this report.

He said private hospitals, colleges and schools will be regulated in the light of this report because standardized education and health facilities at low rate are the basic rights of the people. He said the Punjab government will also review from all aspects entry tests of engineering universities and medical colleges. He said plundering on the name of preparation of entry tests will not be allowed.

He said fool-proof arrangements will be made for examination boards. He said malpractices will be stopped everywhere. Decisions will be taken after detailed briefing on entry tests of professional colleges. He said we are taking every step for public service under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Transparency has been improved in short time. Investment and public trust will increase due to transparency. Investment will result in development of the country and new employment opportunities. Favourable environment is being ensured for the investment. Effective measures are being taken to encourage investors to invest in Punjab.

