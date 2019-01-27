Putting egos aside

FEED BACK

Zaheer Bhatti

WHEN Donald Trump said a few weeks back that the US did not want to be policeman of the Middle East, he appeared to have missed out on saying it wanted to be recognized as Policeman of the entire World; as evidenced by its various misadventures ruining peace on mother earth. Successive US Administrations, not so much its people, have not only tried to browbeat smaller nations but even made the UN its home-maiden which was originally formed to herald equitable treatment to all, and hijacked the Institution which started with great promise and potential for nations of the world. The American inhuman hegemonic designs in recent history started during the 2nd World war with its nuclear bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki followed by its Vietnam debacle.

In the present day world, despite repeated set-backs and reversals in the various war theatres which the United States has staged ostensibly in the name of bringing peace, equity and civility, it has continued to terrorize countries and force it’s will particularly upon resource-rich smaller nations or those of strategic significance among which Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan top its targeted list. But its recent set-backs with the European Union as well as against pragmatic China on the economic and political fronts, coupled with her home debacles appear to have had some sobering effect over its expansionist agenda.

Dominance of the American House of Representatives by Democrats being another irksome factor for the Republican President, Trump has coincidentally suffered a unique embarrassment at home with Nancy Pelosi the Speaker of the American House of Representatives in retaliation to the longest Government shut down in American history, disallowing the American President to make his State of the Union annual address. Donald Trump would suffer another political reversal and score yet another first if he remained adamant over his shut down and was unable to deliver his State of the Union Address at the bicameral House of Representatives which has been an American tradition since George Washington delivered his first address at the Federal Hall in New York on January 8, 1790. The State of the Union Address is not just eyes and ears for the American public but the entire world which takes it as annual American Policy Statement. In this backdrop, the US appears to be coming to terms with reality in its Afghan war theatre in the same manner that it was made to do in Vietnam in the last century, but one which it could have avoided had it not ignored warnings that Afghanistan had been the waterloo of several invaders in the past including Britain and the Soviet Union.

Following visit to Pakistan of the US special envoy to Afghanistan Zalme Khalilzade, the visiting Republican Senator Lindsay Graham after his call on Imran Khan insisting on a reciprocal future US-Pakistan equation, has suggested that Trump should meet the Pakistani Premier for ironing out a strategic partnership with Pakistan, which clearly indicates a shift in stance towards resolution of the protracted Afghan conflict after failure of its surge strategy and unsuccessful bullying of Pakistan whose assistance it has been forced to ultimately seek. Pakistan-proposed solution of an Afghan-owned, Afghan-led political settlement finally appears to be around the corner only if egos were put aside, and the Afghan Taliban belonging to the majority Pushtun population who enjoy hold over majority of the landmass despite the 18-year military campaign against it by the mightiest in the world, were recognized as the principal arbiters.

During this long period the US has fruitlessly pumped trillions of dollars into Afghanistan, raised a totally dole-dependent and ill-trained indigenous army failing to deliver, and struggled in vain to keep the puppet minority Northern Alliance in the saddle with an imposed Constitution but failed to change the traditional Afghan psyche and culture deep down. If peace nevertheless was now the real objective at the Doha dialogue, the US Administration as well as the native Taliban cannot continue to take toll of each other and at the same time expect to forge a lasting solution. The US already feeling the economic squeeze externally coupled with its headstrong stand-off with China, and internally with its own electorate refusing to release salaries of almost a million public servants who in taking to the streets threaten the Oval Chair, its withdrawal from Afghanistan in lieu of guarantees that the Afghan land will not be used against other States would be the only graceful solution putting a cap on un-ending monetary investment in Afghanistan, in what was becoming a basket case.

Apprehensions of a civil war in case the US Forces left Afghanistan, is ill-founded because the protracted war had made both sides so weary of war that peace through dialogue and subsequent internal settlement through a free and fair electoral process remains the only option. No one can expect to profit more from peace in Afghanistan than Pakistan which will be glad to see the millions of Afghan refugees telling on its economy and security, back to their country. In contrast to other countries of the world refusing to accommodate even a few hundred in similar war situations, Pakistan despite its own economic woes for decades, has endured continued Afghan Government belligerence and baseless accusations with its Intelligence Arm the NDS overtly and covertly working to destabilize Pakistan under Indian tutelage from Afghan soil, but did not show them door.

Pakistan has been afforded an opportunity by force of circumstances to help broker a deal and carve for itself a name in history by handling the delicate matter with diplomatic acumen. With India the actual spoiler which had been exploiting the Afghan situation now standing exposed and mercifully becoming irrelevant in the peace process, Pakistan must ensure that in achieving the common cherished goal there are no losers, and all genuine Parties to the conflict emerge as winners in the name of peace.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.

Share on: WhatsApp