Putin’s fourth victory

Vladimir Putin won Russia’s presidential election on Sunday with almost 74% of the vote. Putin, who has ruled Russia for almost two decades, stood against seven other candidates but his most vocal critic Alexei Navalny was barred from the ballot for legal reasons and the final outcome was never in doubt.

Though opposition has accused the government of ballot stuffing and other cases of alleged fraud to win the polls but the turn out as well as the votes secured by Mr. Putin make it clear that he is still acceptable to majority of Russians. And it is obvious because of the services rendered by him during his long rule as he restored economic stability and national pride after the collapse of the USSR. Despite allegations that Putin has sidelined, prosecuted, discredited and neutralised political opponents the result shows Russian people do not want to replace him with someone else for continuity of the policies that have improved the economy and enabled the country to play effective and in cases decisive role in regional and global affairs. Some of the foreign policy decisions that Putin took over the years clearly showed that Russia is once again regaining its lost place in global politics and this augurs well for the unipolar world. Effectiveness of Russia kept a strong check on the United States and the space created by the fall of the Soviet Union negatively affected the interests of small countries. As for Pakistan, there have been positive moves under Putin to improve bilateral relations and the Russian leaders have been forthcoming in this regard. Both economic and military ties are gradually expanding and we are sure things would crystallise further in years to come.

