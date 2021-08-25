Putin, Xi to fight terrorism, drugs threats from Afghanistan

Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a phone talk on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders expressed readiness to step up efforts to combat the threats of terrorism and drug trafficking emanating from the territory of Afghanistan, the Kremlin said in a statement on its official website.

“The importance of establishing peace in this country as soon as possible and preventing the spread of instability to neighbouring regions was emphasised.

To do this, it is intended to use at maximum the potential of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation,” it said.

Putin and Xi also agreed to intensify bilateral contacts and close coordination on the issues, primarily through the foreign ministries, it added.— Anadolu Agency