Putin: Western curbs are akin to ‘declaration of war’

By
News desk
-
11
Wealth shrinks as tension continues: Russian billionaires

President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Western sanctions on Russia were akin to a declaration of war and warned that any attempt to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine would be tantamount to entering the conflict.

Putin reiterated that his aims in Ukraine are to defend Russian speaking communities through the “demilitarisation and de-Nazification” of the country so that it became neutral.

Ukraine and Western countries have dismissed this as a baseless pretext for the invasion he launched on Feb. 24 and have imposed a sweeping range of sanctions aimed at isolating Moscow.

“These sanctions that are being imposed are akin to a declaration of war but thank God it has not come to that,” Putin said, speaking to a group of women flight attendants at an Aeroflot training centre near Moscow. –Reuters

 

Previous articleVoice of the People
Next articleDeath toll of Peshawar blast rises to 63 Governor, CM, Corps Commander visit victims’ families

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR