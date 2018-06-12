Putin wants to discuss arms race dangers with Trump

Qingdao

A week after blaming America’s “fierce domestic politics” for the delay in planning a meeting with the U.S. President Donald Trump, the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin has now called for face-to-face talks.

Speaking to reporters at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Qingdao, China, Putin said that he was ready for a face-to-face meeting with Trump, to discuss the dangers of a new arms race.

The Russian President also pointed out that Trump had called for such a meeting several times and had reportedly expressed his concerns on the issue, including in their most recent phone call.

Putin added, “I agree with him, and to have a meaningful discussion, our ministries of foreign affairs and experts should get involved and work closely together, and of course a meeting in person is necessary.”

Last week, even as the U.S. was preparing for Trump’s historic summit with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, reports had confirmed that a possible Trump-Putin meeting was in the works.

It was also revealed that the White House had been making plans for Trump’s possible summit with the Russian President.

Reports also stated that while the U.S. ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman had been in Washington to work on plans to organize the meeting between the two world leaders, a date or location had not been set so far.—Agencies